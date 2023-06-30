Kelsea Ballerini’s Husband: Why Did She and Morgan Evans Divorce?

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans broke up after being married for almost five years. Before, the country music pair got engaged and married a year after getting engaged.
Why Did Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Divorce?
Kelsea Ballerini says that when she told Morgan Evans she didn’t want children, she knew their marriage was over.
The GRAMMY Award nominee said, “The moment I thought it was “over” was when I realized I wasn’t ready for kids, and that’s a big difference.”
She told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy show, “I don’t know if I want kids at all or not.”
“But that was something we talked about early on, and I was changing my mind about it.”
“He was all set. ‘I don’t want to be an old dad,’ he kept saying.”
“I said, ‘I’m not there yet,’ and I can’t do that to save this marriage and give you something I’m not ready for. I can’t let that happen to me.”
Kelsea also remembered: “I took him out to dinner, and I told him, ‘For my 30th birthday, I want to freeze my eggs,’ and it was not a good day.”
“I think that’s when I realized that something fundamentally different had happened, that something had changed.”
“It’s like, ‘He wants something out of life that I don’t — I’m not there.”
“Even if I get there, I don’t think it will be with this person. I think that’s where I was coming from when I said to Kels,” “I think we might need to think about this again.”
After Kelsea told her side of the story, Morgan went on social media to tell what happened from his point of view.
The musician told his fans, “She knows I’m not the kind of guy to talk about things like that in public.”
“It makes me sad to hear this person, who I spent so much of my life with and loved with all my heart, say things that aren’t true and don’t tell the whole story.
“I hope this helps her heal if this is what she needs. It’s not long enough.”
How Did Kelsea Meet Morgan?
On March 12, 2016, at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards, Kelsea and Morgan met for the first time.
After co-hosting the awards show described above, the two started dating.
On December 25, 2016, they said they were going to get married.
Kelsea and Morgan had their wedding on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on December 2, 2017.
On August 26, 2022, Kelsea told Morgan that she had filed for a divorce.
She said on Instagram, “This is now public knowledge, but I wanted you to hear it from me directly: I’m getting a divorce.”
“It’s hard to find the right words, but I’m very thankful for the years I’ve been married to Morgan and I’m looking forward to the coming seasons.
They got a divorce on October 24, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.
