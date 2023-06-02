American Lyricist Cynthia Weil Cause of Death Revealed?

Cynthia Weil was a well-known American artist and lyricist who made big changes in the music business.
Weil was best known for the songs she wrote with her husband, Barry Mann. They wrote many hit songs together.
Weil started her work in the early 1960s, and it didn’t take long for people to notice how good she was at writing lyrics.
The tweet below verifies the news of Cynthia’s death:
Rest in peace, Cynthia Weil. The songwriter behind “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Make Your Own Kind of Music” and many more hits has passed away at 82. https://t.co/1uB1F9z7T0
— Variety (@Variety) June 2, 2023
Barry Mann, who wrote the music for their songs, was often her close collaborator.
Together, they made some of the most popular and well-known songs of the time.
Some of Weil’s most famous songs are “On Broadway,” which The Drifters recorded, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” which The Righteous Brothers did, and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” which The Animals did.
These and many other songs have become classics that have been covered by many acts over the years.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
The reason why Cynthia Weil died is still a secret. On June 2, 2023, she passed away. She had lived for 82 years.
Everyone in the world is sad. Cynthia Weil
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.