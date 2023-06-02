Uber Customer is Shot Many Times in Rear Seat

A 34-year-old woman was shot while she was in the back car of an Uber.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, June 2, on Interstate 94, according to the Michigan State Police.

State police said that the rideshare rider had been picked up from her home in Detroit

State police say that a car described as a “dark sedan” pulled up next to the Uber car on the road for no clear reason and someone in the car fired several shots.

State police said a policeman “put a tourniquet on her leg” after the woman was shot several times. She was taken to the hospital, but the cops did not say what was going on with her.

The Uber driver was not hurt, according to the state police. No one knows who did the shooting.

Several shell casings were found on the interstate, which was closed as part of the probe.

“Members of our freeway investigate support team are just starting their investigation,” Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said in a statement. “Right now, we don’t know why the shooting happened, but we hope to find out as we talk to the people who were shot.”

