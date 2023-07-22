Dalton Gomez Net Worth: Everything About The Rising Star Real Estate Broker

Meet Dalton Gomez, a highly accomplished real estate broker working for the prestigious Aaron Kirman Group. Beyond his professional success, Dalton’s life took a remarkable turn when he met pop superstar Ariana Grande in 2020.
Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in December of that year and a private wedding ceremony in May 2021. Despite their celebrity status, Dalton and Ariana prefer to keep their personal lives private, maintaining a narrow social media presence.
Dalton Gomez’s Impressive Net Worth
Dalton Gomez’s hard work and dedication have earned him an impressive net worth of $25 million. His yearly income reaches around $3 million, solidifying his position as one of the most affluent real estate brokers in the industry. Thanks to his devoted work and tireless commitment to excellence, Dalton’s net worth continues to grow steadily year after year.
The Journey to Success: Dalton Gomez’s Biography
Born on August 7, 1995, in San Bernardino, California, Dalton Gomez was destined to follow in his father’s footsteps, as his dad is also a real estate agent. He grew up with two siblings, Tori Gomez, and Dakota Gomez, the latter being a talented tattoo artist. Dalton attended Citrus Valley High School in Redlands, California, where he excelled academically and actively participated in sports.
Academic Pursuits and Professional Ascent
After completing high school, Dalton pursued higher education at the University of Southern California, graduating with a degree in business administration. Equipped with his academic achievements and innate business acumen, he entered the real estate industry, quickly establishing himself as a sought-after agent dealing in amenity properties.
Director of Operations at Aaron Kirman Group
Dalton Gomez’s exceptional market expertise and deal-closing skills caught the attention of the esteemed Aaron Kirman Group. In 2018, he was appointed as the Director of Operations, where he manages the daily operations of the group and assists clients, including high-profile buyers, in finding their dream homes.
The Porter House: Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande’s Montecito Getaway
Dalton’s personal life took a significant step when he met Ariana Grande through mutual friends in 2020. His love story with the global pop sensation culminated in a private wedding ceremony in May 2021.
As a getaway from the bustling Los Angeles life, Ariana bought a stunning $6.75 million villa in Montecito known as the “Porter House.” This 5,500-square-foot home boasts two individual barns originally from England in the 1700s and sits on 1.3 acres of picturesque grasslands
