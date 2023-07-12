Daniel Ricciardo’s Net Worth: How Many Cars Does He Own?

Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian racing sensation, has not only conquered the Formula 1 track but also amassed an impressive fortune along the way.
With a net worth of $96 million and an annual salary of $15 million, Ricciardo stands as one of the richest drivers in the history of the sport. Let’s delve into the details of his lavish lifestyle, including his car collection, family assets, and exquisite taste in watches.
Daniel Ricciardo’s Net Worth and Salary
Daniel Ricciardo’s net worth stands at a staggering $96 million, solidifying his position as one of the wealthiest drivers in the world. His impressive financial status is primarily due to his successful career and numerous endorsements.
Moreover, as part of his contract with McLaren F1, Ricciardo receives an annual salary of $15 million. This lucrative three-year deal with McLaren, worth over $50 million, further cements his status as a highly valued driver in the sport.
Family Assets and Luxury Yachts
Aside from his individual wealth, Daniel Ricciardo comes from a family with substantial assets amounting to $20 million. This family fortune adds to his overall financial stability and allows him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Additionally, Ricciardo’s opulent taste extends to his collection of luxury yachts, as he owns an impressive fleet of five.
Daniel Ricciardo’s Car Collection
Daniel Ricciardo possesses an impressive assortment of high-performance sports cars that fuel his passion for speed even off the racetrack. His remarkable car collection includes:
- Porsche Panamera – Valued at $305,000 USD
- Ferrari 812 – Valued at $950,000 USD
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT – Valued at $815,000 USD
- McLaren 720S – Valued at $1 million USD
These extraordinary vehicles exemplify Ricciardo’s penchant for top-tier automotive engineering and luxury.
Watches
Daniel Ricciardo’s refined taste extends beyond the realm of motorsports, as evidenced by his collection of exquisite watches. His assortment of luxury timepieces includes:
- Richard Mille – Valued at $150,000 USD
- Rolex – Valued at $130,000 USD
- Jaeger LeCoultre – Valued at $300,000 USD
- Piaget – Valued at $140,000 USD
- F.P. Journe – Valued at $120,000 USD
These remarkable timepieces reflect Ricciardo’s appreciation for craftsmanship and fine horology.
Personal Preferences
In addition to his wealth and possessions, Daniel Ricciardo holds various personal preferences and interests. As a Capricorn, he embodies determination and ambition, qualities that have propelled him to success on the racetrack.
His favorite actor is Leonardo DiCaprio, and his inspiration comes from the legendary F1 driver Alain Prost. Red stands as his favorite color, while his preferred car brand is McLaren. Ricciardo is also a fan of running, with Eminem being his favorite music artist. When it comes to holiday destinations, the Netherlands holds a special place in his heart.
