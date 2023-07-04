Robert De Niro Net Worth: A Look Into The Actor’s Divorce Settlement

American actor, producer, and director Robert De Niro also works in theater and film. Robert De Niro co-founded the Nobu chain of upscale sushi restaurants and hotels, which has made him a sizable fortune. Today, there are more than 40 Nobu locations worldwide. Every year, the empire brings in several hundred million dollars.
Robert De Niro Net Worth
Robert De Niro’s Net Worth is at least $500 million, according to documents that were made public as part of his contentious divorce from Grace Hightower, his wife from 1997 until 2018. According to the report, Robert alone earned $250–300 million between 2004 and 2018 from movie salaries and company dividends.
Robert De Niro was raised in New York and went to the Stella Adler Conservatory and Lee Strasberg’s Actor’s Studio, two of the most renowned acting schools in the city. He appeared in several now-iconic movies set in and around New York City throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, including “Taxi Driver” and “New York, New York,” among others, all of which were directed by fellow New Yorker Martin Scorsese.
He became a renowned actor thanks to his outstanding work in movies like “The Godfather, Part II,” “Bang the Drum Slowly,” and “Mean Streets,” for which he received an Oscar. For years, there were honors and amazing performances.
Divorce Conflict of Robert De Niro
As part of their protracted divorce, Robert’s ex-wife Grace Hightower submitted court documents in June 2019 that included detailed information about their assets and finances.
Grace’s statement claims that Robert made between $250 and $300 million between 2004 and 2018 alone, much of it from his growing Nobu empire, and that his net wealth is at least $500 million.
According to a prenup that the couple agreed to in 2004, Grace would be entitled to half of their principal residence’s worth, a $6 million condo, $500,000 in cash, and $1 million per year for the amount of years they were married. Ms. Hightower, however, filed motions asking for 50% of the actor’s income, claiming that he had misled her about his finances for more than ten years.
According to court records, a later interpretation of the prenuptial agreement required Robert to give Grace $1 million in any year he made at least $15 million, which is the majority of the time. He would pay Grace proportionately less if he made less money.
As the divorce battle dragged on, Grace complained to the court in July 2020 that Robert had unfairly reduced her American Express stipend from $100,000 to $50,000 per month. In his statement, De Niro stated that the COVID-19 situation had caused a decline in his revenue and the collapse of his corporate empire.
According to reports, he had to borrow $500,000 to assist pay off some of Nobu’s growing obligations. Nobu allegedly lost $3 million in April and $1.9 million in May, according to his attorneys. De Niro would be “lucky if he makes $7.5 million” in 2020, according to his attorneys, they added.
According to Hightower’s attorneys, Robert had:
“used the COVID pandemic to financially take advantage of his wife. I don’t think it makes sense for a man with an admitted net worth of $500 million, who earns $30 million annually, to decide in March that he needs to reduce [spousal support] by 50% and kick her out of the house.”
In the end, the judge ruled that cutting the Amex allowance to $50,000 was appropriate, but she also mandated that Robert pay Grace $75,000 to assist her in finding a summer residence because Robert is still residing in their previous principal residence.
