Two Juveniles Face First-degree Murder Charges Following Fatal Gunshot Near Chicago School on the North Side

Two adolescent males were accused in relation to last month’s fatal shooting that happened close to Senn High School in Edgewater. Two boys, ages 14 and 17, and Kashawn Prude, 17, were accused of two charges of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.
Prude faces adult charges, according to the police. The 14-year-old was also charged with aggravated battery with firearm discharge. The two lads were reportedly students at Uplift Community High School, located in Uptown at 900 W. Wilson Ave.
Both were accused of involvement in the shooting on January 31, which took place throughout the day and left Daveon Gibson, 16, dead and two other Senn students, both males, 15, and 16, wounded.
About a street and a half east of the school, on Thorndale Avenue between Lakewood and Magnolia Avenues, there was gunfire. A car drew up, and multiple armed individuals got out and began shooting, according to Chicago police.
The victims and the defendants had allegedly gotten into a fight prior to the shooting, according to Cook County State’s Attorney’s office prosecutors. At a recent vigil, Daveon’s grandmother, Sherry Wesley, stated, “I find in my heart to forgive the person who took my grandson away.” “I’m in pieces. My family isn’t whole. Justice is all I seek.”
After locating the stolen gray Honda with a Florida registration in the 4100 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Buena Park, police were able to identify the car that had been involved in the shooting. Prosecutors contend that Purdue operated the pilfered Honda as the 14-year-old was seated in the rear.
Purdue is suspected of cutting off the three Senn students who were strolling along Thorndale Avenue near an alley by utilizing the car. Prosecutors claimed that after stepping out of the automobile, the 14-year-old defendant approached the victims and opened fire into the throng.
Witnesses witnessed it all happen, according to the prosecution. “An Amazon driver in the area observed the Honda pull into the alley, heard gunshots, and observed a young Black male holding a firearm shoot into a crowd of people, return to the Honda in the alley – and the Honda fled the scene,” stated McCord.
After the defendants returned to the car, according to the prosecution, Purdue drove away and abandoned the vehicle. After changing into new clothes, Prude and the 14-year-old returned to school, according to the prosecution. After the shooting, officers discovered fifteen gunshot casings.
In the meantime, the two suspects were seen parking and getting out of the car on police-obtained video. Further community input helped identify the teenagers that were taken into custody on February 20 in the Uplift locations at the 900 block of West Wilson Avenue and the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road.
The lawyer for Purdue argued Although Purdue acknowledged being in the vehicle, he claimed to be unaware that the 14-year-old was in possession of a firearm. “The juvenile co-defendant was identified by the defendant as the shooter and his sole passenger,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord said.
“The defendant made post-Miranda statement, admitting to driving the stolen Honda before and after the shooting.” According to the prosecution, Purdue has been taken into custody eight times since 2021, on charges of violence, theft, and trespassing.
Based on Purdue’s criminal history, the judge stated during the detention hearing that he thinks the community is at risk from him and that electronic monitoring is insufficient. Chicago Police Department patrols during departure and arrival have been stepped up in response to the recent spate of shootings near high schools.
