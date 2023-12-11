Encino Gas Station Sells Two Winning Mega Millions Tickets Worth Nearly $400 Million

In a stroke of lottery luck that defies the odds, an Encino gas station experienced a double dose of jackpot delight as it sold two winning Mega Millions tickets on the same night. The fortuitous tickets, matching the numbers drawn on Friday night, collectively boast a staggering jackpot of nearly $400 million. Mega Millions announced this extraordinary occurrence in a press release, bringing attention to the Chevron gas station located at 18081 Ventura Blvd in Encino.
Unprecedented Windfall
The Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing reached an impressive sum of approximately $395 million. What makes this win even more remarkable is that both winning tickets were purchased from the same Chevron gas station. The identity of the fortunate ticket holders remains undisclosed, and it is yet unknown whether the tickets were acquired by separate individuals or the same player.
Jackpot Options
The winners of these life-changing tickets now face a choice in how they wish to claim their substantial windfall. They can opt for a lump sum cash payment, estimated at around $94.3 million, or choose to receive the jackpot amount in 30 graduated annual installments, totaling $197.5 million before federal taxes. The flexibility in claiming the prize allows winners to tailor their approach based on personal preferences and financial considerations.
Chevron’s Unexpected Reward
While the spotlight shines brightly on the fortunate ticket holders, the Chevron gas station that dispensed these winning fortunes is also poised for unexpected rewards. The financial benefit that the gas station will receive for selling the two winning tickets is yet to be disclosed.
The astounding occurrence of a single gas station yielding two winning tickets adds a layer of intrigue to an already captivating lottery event. As the winners contemplate their newfound wealth and future plans, the Chevron gas station in Encino stands as a symbol of unexpected luck, turning an ordinary night into an extraordinary windfall for those fortunate enough to secure the winning tickets.