Debbie Reynolds Cause of Death: The Actress Who Died One Day After Her Daughter’s Death

The 84-year-old Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds passed away just one day after her famous daughter and author Carrie Fisher.
Todd Fisher, her son, verified her passing. What led to her death? We shall find that out ahead.
Debbie Reynolds Cause of Death
Following her Wednesday afternoon transfer from her son’s home in Beverly Hills to Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Reynolds passed away barely hours later.
Heart stroke has been officially ruled as the cause of her death.
The stress of losing his sister Carrie Fisher the day before, according to Debbie Reynolds’ son, was too much for his mother to bear.
Broken heart syndrome, a known medical disorder that disproportionately affects women and can be fatal, can be brought on by the emotional agony of losing a loved one.
Dr. Mark Creager, the head of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Heart and Vascular Center in New Hampshire and a former president of the American Heart Association, stated that “a broken heart really is an event where the heart ceases to function normally and is susceptible to heart rhythm abnormalities.”
“That term is used to explain a very real phenomenon that does happen in patients who have been subjected to extremely traumatic situations or sudden emotional stress,” the author writes.
Takotsubo syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy, can affect anyone, even individuals in good health with no history of heart issues.
The day after Fisher passed away, Reynolds, who had two strokes in 2015 but made a full recovery, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital.
According to Todd Fisher, the son of Reynolds, “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie. And then she vanished.
