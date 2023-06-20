Demon Slayer Season 4: Cast and When Will It Be on Netflix?

The Japanese cartoon series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotge. When the anime came out, the show’s fame went through the roof, and that popularity keeps going up with each new season.
Since the manga came out in February 2016, which is just over seven years ago, the series has made over $8.75 billion in sales. This makes it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history. Demon Slayer is also the Japanese movie that made the most money at the box office. It made a huge $500 million.
Please note that we think the Swordsmith Village Arc is the true third season of Demon Slayer. But to avoid more confusion, we’re sticking to the way Netflix sports seasons. This means that the Swordsmith Village Arc will be mentioned as season 4 when it finally arrives on Netflix.
Netflix organizes seasons in the following ways:
- Demon Slayer Season 1 – 26 Episodes
- Demon Slayers Season 2 (Mugen Train Arc) – 7 Episodes
- Demon Slayer Season 3 (Entertainment District Arc) – 11 Episodes
When Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?
Demon Slayer’s eleventh and final episode of The Swordsmith Village Arc was just shown in Japan. It was also shown on Crunchyroll at the same time on Sunday, June 18, 2023. We now have a good idea of when the fourth season of Demon Slayer will be available on Netflix.
On January 21, 2023, all seven episodes of the Mugen Train Arc were added to Netflix. This is just under fourteen months after the last show of the arc aired on November 28, 2021, in Japan. The schedule for the Entertainment District Arc was also similar. The ending aired in Japan on February 13, 2022, and on Netflix on May 1, 2022.
Though we don’t know the exact release date of Demon Slayer Season 4, but, If the fourth season follows the same release plan as The Mugen Train Arc and The Entertainment District Arc, fans can expect to see The Swordsmith Village Arc on Netflix in the summer of 2024.
Check out more articles we have covered on entertainment:
- Tokyo Vice Season 2 Release Date Status: What Die Hard Fans Need To Know About It!
- Movies That Portray the Wild American West
Most likely, it will come out on August 1, 2024. But the season could still happen any time between July 2024 and September 2024.
Demon Slayer season 4 cast
- Tanjiro Kamado: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English)
- Nezuko Kamado: Akari Kitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)
- Inosuke Hashibira: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)
- Zenitsu Agatsuma: Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)
- Muzan Kibutsuji: Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English)
- Kagaya Ubuyashiki: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English)
- Giyu Tomioka (Water Hashira): Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)
- Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira): Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English)
- Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira): Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English)
- Kanae Kocho (Flower Hashira): Ai Kayano (Japanese) / Bridget Hoffman (English)
Kanao Tsuyuri (Tsuguko): Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates about Entertainment as soon as they become available.