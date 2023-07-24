Doja Cat Hair Transformation: What Doja Cat’s Fans Think About Her Radical Makeover?

Doja Cat stunned her followers by suddenly chopping off her hair and eyebrows during an Instagram Live.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the pop artist revealed that she is undergoing the drastic change since she has “never liked having hair.”
The ‘Freaky Deaky’ artist, known for her eccentricity, shaved her head and eyebrows live on Instagram while over 20,000 people watched.
Watch her Instagram live footage:
She told her followers: “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f**king head.’ I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway… I don’t like having hair.”
I’ve always hated how my hair looked. Since the beginning of my life, I cannot recall once thinking, “This is cool.” Simply put, I despise having hair, she explained.
You can also see her changed hair on her Instagram account:
Doja continued by saying that she rarely showed off her natural hair. To which I reply, “What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out”?
What Doja Cat’s Fans Think About Her Radical Makeover?
Doja read some comments from worried viewers and informed them that she is “just fine.”
Most of the rapper’s fans, however, have been extremely supportive of her recent cosmetic surgery.
A fan wrote: “There’s NOTHING wrong with Doja Cat, a shaved head is sexy ass look, just like the short pixie cut. So many beautiful women done shaved their heads not only for a health issue but just to rock the look.”
“She looks beautiful. Wish I was brave enough to do this” another fan added.
Someone else commented: “The way she still looks amazing, not a lot of people can pull off a shaved head but she eats it up.”
Doja’s full-head shave comes after only a few weeks since her feud with ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp. Schnapp has apologized to her for disclosing the contents of her direct messages, and the two have subsequently made up.
