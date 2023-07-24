John Stamos Net Worth: He Invested $900,000 in His Apartment

Greek-American actor John Stamos is renowned for his recurring role on the hit television series “Full House.” He was Jesse Katsopolus, affectionately called “Uncle Jesse” by his on-screen nieces.
Where did all his money come from? In an effort to uncover his methods of success, we dug into his past and came up with the following.
John Stamos Net Worth
John Stamos has a net worth of $25 million and is a well-known American actor, singer, and musician. John Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis on the sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He also had recurring appearances on “General Hospital” from 1982 to 1984, “ER” from 2005 to 2009, “Glee” from 2010 to 2011, and “Scream Queens” from 2016 to the present.
From 2016 to 2020, he appeared on the Netflix series “Fuller House,” in which he played the part that made him famous. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dedicated to John in his honor in 2009.
John Stamos’s $900,000 Apartment in Los Angeles
John bought a 4,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills for $3.57 million in May 2005, shortly after his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. As of May of the current year (2019), he has set the asking price at $6.75 million. In only a short time, he dropped the price from $6.1 million to $5.7 million, and then again in May of 2020 to $4.495,000.
Here is a video of John Stamos’s Beverly Hills House:
John invested $900,000 in an apartment on the tenth floor of the Eastern Columbia building in the heart of Los Angeles in 2008. Stamos’s apartment has a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a large tub, stainless steel appliances, and a 14-foot ceiling.
The structure has tinted windows that give in a lot of natural light while still maintaining a high level of privacy. Johnny Depp was formerly his next-door neighbor.
He spent $5.75 million in August 2019 to buy a house in a guarded neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California.
