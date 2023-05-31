East Coast Air Quality Plummets Due to Nova Scotia Wildfire

This week, a wildfire blazing in Nova Scotia not only prompted the evacuation of thousands of Canadians but also caused the air quality in northeastern U.S. communities to deteriorate.
This week’s foggy skies in New York City were likely the backdrop for tourist images; the city had substantially worse air quality on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The local National Weather Service office predicted on Wednesday that another day of hazy sunshine and fire smoke would replace the clouds.
As a result, according to @NewJerseyDEP, air quality alerts are in force for New Jersey.
According to the Mount Holly office, comparable circumstances regarding the area’s air quality on Wednesday will persist as long as the smoke persists.
Southeast Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey have been placed under a code orange air quality alert. Sensitive groups are advised to limit physically demanding outdoor activities.
On Wednesday, smoke was also reported to have affected areas from northern Virginia to southern Maryland, as well as Albany and other regions of New York, portions of Connecticut, and Maine.
“The smell of this smoke is coming from below. If you intend to be outside later today or tonight, use caution, the agency’s Albany office advised Tuesday.
Around 200 homes and other buildings were damaged by a wildfire on Canada’s Atlantic coast, which also forced 16,000 people to leave their homes.
Firefighters worked all night to put out hotspots in the blaze that broke out on Sunday in the Halifax region.
A “reburn” in evacuated subdivisions may occur if windy and dry conditions return on Tuesday, according to fire officials, who warned that the province will ban all travel and activity in any woodland areas as of 4 p.m. local time.
Wednesday is expected to be hotter than Tuesday. The earliest date when rain is predicted is Friday.
