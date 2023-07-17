Elise Finch Cause of Death: CBS New York Meteorologist Died At 51

Elise Finch, a CBS New York meteorologist, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 51, just days after going on broadcast. Heartbroken coworkers are mourning her loss.
Elise Finch Cause of Death
For 16 years, Finch has provided the New York weather prediction, most recently last Friday, two days before WCBS made the announcement of her passing.
Last night, the station issued the following statement: “It is with great regret that we announce the news of Elise Dione Finch Henriques’ demise.”
Elise was a talented and admirable professional who was meticulous in her work. She was a fantastic representative of the community, particularly in Mount Vernon, where she was raised.
Above all, Elise was a fiercely loved and committed wife to Graig Henriques, a photojournalist for WCBS, and mother to her daughter Grace.
Her cause of death has not been told yet, however she passed away at a nearby hospital.
Finch began her career as a weekend meteorologist in 2007 and most recently provided her most recent forecast on the morning broadcast last Friday afternoon. Presenter Jessica Moore of WCBS was visibly inconsolable when she broke the news of the passing of her colleague on broadcast last night at 6.42 p.m.
She reaffirmed the statement made by WCBS and added that she and her coworkers were “joining Graig and Grace in their grieving.”
There was no one like her, the anchor added. We’re all going to miss her a lot.
Moore stated on Twitter that Elise “made me laugh until I cried,” was a straight shooter, and was a polished professional.
But most importantly, she gave her entire attention to her family, especially to her daughter Grace. My friend, you have my undying love. An angel unlike any other is currently in heaven.
Chris Wragge, a different WCBS anchor, tweeted: “My heart is broken.” Never again will our team be the same. Nobody could equal my musical wits. I will miss you a lot.”
