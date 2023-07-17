BuybuyBABY Stores to Close in California as Intellectual Property Is Acquired by Dream on Me Industries

After months of uncertainty, it has been confirmed that all 115 buybuyBABY stores across the United States, including fifteen locations in California, will be closing their doors. The retail chain, which offers a wide range of products for infants and young children, was owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Despite hopes of a potential rescue bid, Dream on Me Industries, a New Jersey-based retailer and former supplier to buybuyBABY, successfully acquired the chain’s trademark and digital assets for $15.5 million. However, the bid only aimed to acquire intellectual property, leading to the closure of all buybuyBABY stores.
Closure of California Stores
Among the affected buybuyBABY stores are fifteen locations in California. These stores have been serving customers in various cities, including Chula Vista, Daly City, Elk Grove, Encinitas, Fresno, Mission Viejo, Pleasant Hill, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Roseville, San Jose, Temecula, Torrance, West Hills, Yorba Linda. While no official closing date has been announced, the closure of these stores is expected to happen soon.
Opportunity for Discounted Shopping
As the closure of buybuyBABY stores looms, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of heavily discounted stock. The company’s website currently advertises substantial discounts ranging from 50% to 75% off ticketed prices. Bargain hunters can explore the available deals while the stores remain open.
