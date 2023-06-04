Family Dog Kills 70-year-old Sunbathing Granny

A British grandmother who was sunbathing in her garden on Friday was killed by her family’s dog. She was at least the fifth person to die from a dog attack in the UK this year.
The dog jumped on the woman outside her home in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and killed her. The woman has not been named.
Her 49-year-old daughter tried hard to stop the dog from mauling her mother to death, but the dog bit her as well, and she was unable to stop the attack.
The daughter was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. She and her husband, who is 52 years old, were both arrested for supposedly owning a banned breed of dog.
No one knows who the pair is.
It’s not clear what kind of dog attacked the woman, but American pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brasileiros are all banned in the UK.
UK law also says that dangerously out-of-control dogs are not allowed, and a neighbor told the Daily Mail that the dog looked like a Mastiff.
“Police say it was a banned breed, but I’m not sure,” said the neighbor.
“I don’t know what it was, but it was big and had a big head, like a cross between a bulldog and a mastiff.”
“When [the dog’s owner] said he got it, he said it was a rare breed and there were only six in the country,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be named.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Sunbathing 70-year-old grandmother mauled to death by family dog https://t.co/yeLekBevrL pic.twitter.com/CszcqQOw0U
— New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2023
The man who lives across the street from where the grandmother was killed said the family kept the dog in the back yard and he never saw it act aggressively.
“No one knows why it attacked and killed the poor woman. It could have gone crazy after being stung by a bee or had a problem with its brain,” he said.
“It could be almost anything.”
Another neighbor who didn’t want to be named said that the 70-year-old looked healthy before the attack that killed him.
They said, “I heard the air ambulance coming and then saw all the other emergency services arrive.” “I don’t know what kind of dog it was, but it was big and lived outside.”
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
Superintendent Sutherland Lane of the Warwickshire Police said that the investigation is still going on, and he asked anyone with knowledge to come forward.
“Thank goodness, dog attacks like this are very rare, but I knew this would be very upsetting to the people in the area,” he said.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.