Father Beaten to De@th Outside Residence Following Incident at Child’s School

A fight at his kids’ school ended up at the front door of a Maryland man who was a father of three.
The Anne Arundel Police Department said that Christopher Wright, who is 43 years old, was attacked outside his home in the Brooklyn area of Baltimore on Friday, May 19.
Police say that the trouble started earlier that day when one of his children got into a fight at Brooklyn Park Middle School. Tracy Karopchinsky, who is engaged to Wright, said that three teens and two adults came to their house after her 14-year-old son got into a fight at school.
This was revealed by 11 News, a local NBC News affiliate. CBS News: Police in Baltimore and Anne Arundel said that three or four white guys in their mid-20s to mid-30s did the crimes.
Wright’s family told CBS News Baltimore that the beating was in response to the fight at school.
“Chris came out to tell them, like, he’s not coming out here to fight, and at one point they threatened to come in and get him, and then they said, ‘If he’s not going to fight, then you’re going to fight,'” Karopchinsky told 11 News. She said all three of her kids were at home at the time.
The incident was caught on Wright’s security cams, according to 11 News. The beating was also caught on camera by a neighbor.
The attack happened around 5 p.m. local time, according to Anne Arundel police. He was taken to a local emergency center for “treatment of a life-threatening injury.”
Wright was taken to the hospital, where he died around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The police said that detectives from the homicide team are looking into what happened.
