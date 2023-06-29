Four Nursing Homes Are Being Sued By The New York Attorney General For Financial Fraud And Resident Maltreatment

Four nursing homes across the state are being sued by the Attorney General’s Office for financial fraud and resident maltreatment.
They are the Martine Center in Westchester, Beth Abraham Center in the Bronx, Holliswood Center in Queens, and Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Erie County.
According to Attorney General Letitia James, patients at these facilities were made to spend hours sitting in their own feces and urine, suffered from chronic starvation and severe dehydration, and had a higher risk of dying.
The tweet from Attorney General Letitia James about taking action against the nursing homes:
We’re suing four nursing homes run by @CentersHealth and their owners and operators for allegedly pocketing over $83 million in taxpayer money that should have been used for resident care.
As a result, residents suffered greatly, were endangered, and even died. pic.twitter.com/qPA0Ay8PNx
— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 28, 2023
In addition, residents suffered life-altering injuries from falls, contracted infections and sepsis from untreated bed sores and inconsistent wound care, and passed away.
The owners and operators, according to investigators, misappropriated more than $83 million in Medicaid and Medicare funds to themselves, their family, and business partners.
For more such news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:
- Bodycam Footage Reveals Allen Officer Pursuing The Mall Shooter; The Officer Was Cleared By A Grand Jury
- Woman Saved From Cruise Liner After Falling From 10th Deck: “Can’t Believe She is Alive”
“They put profit over people, again and again and again, and vulnerable New Yorkers were reduced to skeletal individuals- individuals who did not get any care and suffered as a result,” said Letitia James, the attorney general of New York. We are here to put an end to this disgusting, cruel behavior.
Along with the accusations, James wants to stop nursing homes from taking on new residents until staffing levels exceed requirements, put in place a financial and healthcare monitor, and forfeit any gains generated from the allegedly illegal actions.
A Centers Health Care representative responded to an ABC News report by stating that the company will vigorously contest the assertions made by the Attorney General.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.