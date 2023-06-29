A 6-year-old Was Taken Off Life Support Days After An Accident At A Water Park

A 6-year-old kid who almost drowned at a water park in Nebraska has been taken off life support. After nearly drowning at Fun-Plex over the weekend, Omaha police have confirmed that the kid died on Wednesday.
Kidus, the 6-year-old’s sole other name, was used to identify him. Last Sunday, a child who had been removed from the wave pool while submerged was reported, and police were dispatched to the water park.
He was rushed to a neighboring hospital, then subsequently moved to Children’s Hospital, but his life support was turned off and he passed away on Wednesday.
To help with funeral costs and the delivery of Kidus’ remains to the family’s hometown of Sioux City, Iowa, which is located roughly 100 miles north of Omaha, Makda Gebre, Kidus’ mother, put up a GoFundMe campaign.
We are heartbroken because we need assistance in burying our kid. The GoFundMe page states, “We were hoping for a miracle, but tragically we had to decide to remove him from life support as his brain was showing no activity.”
According to his mother, Kidus has a twin sister and is “everything to our family.” She called him a “sweet” son.
Fun-Plex has subsequently been shut down and won’t reopen until Wednesday.
