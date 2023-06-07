Fresno Pedestrian Hit by a Car, Driver Arrested

On a Fresno road Tuesday night, a car hit a person who was walking.

At 9:15 p.m., at the intersection of B Street and San Joaquin Street, there was a crash. The Fresno Police Department sent officers to the scene.

Officers found the person with serious injuries on the road. He was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition is described as “critical.”

Lt. Robert Dewey of the Fresno Police Department said that the driver left the scene but came back right away with family to help translate.

Dewey said that the driver was helpful, but that the driver is accused of being drunk.

The driver was taken into custody for DUI.

