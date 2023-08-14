Funeral Service Planned to Honor Slain Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald

A solemn funeral service to honor Officer Jonah Oswald, the Fairway police officer tragically killed in a shootout last week, is scheduled for Monday morning in Lenexa, Kansas. The service is set to commence at 11 a.m. at the Westside Family Church, located at 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa.
Officer Oswald, 29 years old, lost his life in the line of duty following a shooting incident that occurred at a Mission QuikTrip while officers were responding to an auto theft.
The devastating incident unfolded when a stolen vehicle with two suspects prompted a response from Oswald and officers from various police departments. A pursuit by Lenexa police ensued, culminating in a collision with a patrol car, and eventually leading the suspects on foot into a Mission QuikTrip located at 4700 Lamar Ave.
During the ensuing confrontation, Officer Jonah Oswald was critically injured in a shootout. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries the following day in a hospital. Oswald, a dedicated officer with the Fairway Police Department for four years, was a beloved husband and father of two young children.
The funeral service will be a somber tribute to Oswald’s commitment and sacrifice. Although there won’t be a graveside service following the funeral, a brief ceremony will take place outside the church as a final farewell gesture.
In the wake of this heart-wrenching incident, the community, as well as law enforcement officials, rallied to support Oswald’s family. Hundreds from Fairway and neighboring cities participated in a parade of patrol vehicles and a poignant candlelight vigil. This outpouring of solidarity demonstrated deep respect and gratitude for the first officer in the department’s history to be killed in the line of duty.
The tragic loss of Officer Oswald highlights the inherent dangers that law enforcement officers face daily. The shooting incident resulted in the death of one suspect, Shannon Wayne Marshall, while the other suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Cothran is currently in custody on $1 million bail.
The upcoming funeral service for Officer Jonah Oswald stands as a solemn moment to honor his dedication and the ultimate sacrifice he made while bravely serving his community.
