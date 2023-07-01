Gabriel Iglesias Net Worth: Is He the Richest Comedian?

Gabriel Iglesias was born in 1976 in the city of San Diego, California. He was the youngest of six children. As a child, he moved around a lot. Before he came to Long Beach, he lived in Riverside, Corona, Santa Ana, Baldwin Park, and Compton. Let’s look at how much money he has.
Gabriel Iglesias Net Worth
Gabriel Iglesias is a $40 million-worth American actor, comedian, and writer. Gabriel Iglesias is a very popular stand-up comedian who tours the country and performs for sold-out crowds of loyal fans. He has also put out a lot of comedy shows, most recently on Netflix, where he also has his own comedy show.
The Richest Comedian?
Gabriel made $21 million from his different jobs between June 2017 and June 2018. That made him one of the 10 highest-paid comedians in the world, and he’s continued to make a lot of money since then, especially since he’s been working with Netflix, which has a lot of money.
Real Estate
Gabriel Iglesias lives in California. His house in the Signal Hill area is said to be worth $1.5 million. Most likely, his collection of cars is more interesting than his house. Gabriel is so crazy about Volkswagen buses that he has a $3 million-worth collection of them.
He keeps his buses in a huge building that looks like a car museum. He once gave Business Insider a tour of the collection, which you can watch below:
