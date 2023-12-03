Gasoline Prices Continue to Decline in Los Angeles and Orange County

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County has decreased for the 64th time in 65 days, reaching its lowest point since July 3. According to AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $4.918, reflecting a total decrease of $1.397 over the past 65 days.
Meanwhile, the Orange County average price has dropped for the 33rd time in 34 days, reaching $4.75, its lowest amount since February 17. The national average price has dropped for the 63rd time in 66 days, reaching $3.243.
Key Points:
- Los Angeles County: The average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $4.918, marking the 64th decrease in 65 days.
- Orange County: The average price decreased 1.1 cents to $4.75, representing the 33rd drop in 34 days.
- National Average: The national average price dropped four-tenths of a cent to $3.243, marking the 63rd decrease in 66 days.
- Overall Decrease: Los Angeles County has seen a total decrease of $1.397 in the past 65 days.
Regional Comparisons:
- Los Angeles County: The current average is 8.8 cents less than one week ago and 36.6 cents lower than one month ago. It remains 3 cents higher than one year ago.
- Orange County: The current average is 9.9 cents less than one week ago and 35.9 cents lower than one month ago. It is 1.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.
National Overview:
- National Average: The national average is 1 cent less than one week ago, 19.5 cents lower than one month ago, and 18.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.
- Total Decrease: The national average has dropped 59.2 cents over the past 66 days, including one-tenth of a cent on Saturday.
While gasoline prices continue to decline in Los Angeles, Orange County, and nationally, consumers benefit from reduced fuel costs. The ongoing trend of decreasing prices is noteworthy, reflecting a significant decrease in the past 65 days. Economic factors, global oil prices, and production levels contribute to the fluctuations in gasoline prices, influencing the overall consumer experience.