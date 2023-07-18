Golden Bachelor Revealed: ABC Introduces Gerry Turner as the Golden Bachelor for Senior Dating Series

ABC has unveiled its first-ever Golden years-era Bachelor, Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old from Indiana, who will lead the senior reality dating series called The Golden Bachelor. This spinoff of ABC’s popular franchise, The Bachelor, will feature Turner searching for love among a group of eligible women aged 65 and older. The show’s tagline emphasizes that “it’s never too late to fall in love… again.”
Turner, a retired restaurateur and a charming 71-year-old patriarch resides on a lake in Indiana. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, for 43 years until her sudden passing in 2017. Turner is a father to two daughters and a grandfather to two granddaughters.
The idea for The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for some time, with ABC releasing a casting call for senior citizens looking for love in early 2020. However, the spinoff series faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will now join ABC’s fall schedule of strike-proof, unscripted shows and is set to air on Mondays at 10 p.m., following Dancing With the Stars. The premiere date is yet to be announced.
Currently, the 20th season of The Bachelorette is airing, and the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise is expected to premiere in the fall. The Bachelor franchise has also been renewed for its forthcoming 27th season.
The Golden Bachelor aims to showcase a unique love story for the golden years. After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, the series provides a second chance at love for one hopeful romantic.
The women who arrive at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, having lived through love, loss, and laughter, and they hope to find a spark that ignites a future full of possibilities. The ultimate goal is for our Golden Bachelor to turn the page and start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams.
Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, The Golden Bachelor promises an engaging exploration of senior romance.
Meet Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old father of two ready to find love again! ❤️#TheGoldenBachelor@goldenbachabc pic.twitter.com/BInRx9HbTj
— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 17, 2023
