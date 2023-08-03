Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus: Streaming Guide and VPN Tips

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment in James Gunn’s beloved trilogy, is set to hit theaters soon, but fans can also catch the action-packed adventure on Disney Plus.
This guide provides all the information you need to know about the film’s Disney Plus debut, including the release date and availability in different countries. Additionally, we’ll explore the benefits of using a VPN to stream the movie from anywhere in the world.
How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus
The highly anticipated film will be available on Disney Plus starting Aug. 2 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET).
You can watch the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:
Fans in all countries where Disney Plus is available can stream the movie, except for France and Turkey, where the release date will be announced later by Disney. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of this particular team’s adventures, according to writer-director James Gunn.
What’s on Disney Plus for Marvel Fans
Disney Plus offers an array of Marvel content for fans to enjoy. In addition to the latest installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are also available for streaming.
Disney Plus Subscription Options
To access Disney Plus, users can opt for either the ad-supported tier priced at $8 a month or the ad-free tier at $11 a month, which also includes downloads. For those who prefer not to subscribe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can be purchased digitally for $20 from platforms like Amazon.
Using a VPN to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from Anywhere
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows users to virtually change their location and access Disney Plus from anywhere in the world. Whether traveling abroad or seeking an added layer of privacy, a reliable VPN can ensure smooth streaming and secure connections.
Setting Up Your VPN for Streaming
Follow your chosen VPN provider’s instructions for installation and select a country where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available on Disney Plus. Ensure that your VPN is connected to the selected region before opening the streaming app.
For multiple devices, configure each one to ensure smooth streaming. In case of connection issues, reboot your device, verify your VPN settings, and make sure you have chosen the appropriate geographical location for viewing.
