Who is Robby Hoffman Dating? Bachelor’ Star Gabby Windey Announces New Relationship

Gabby Windey, the former ‘Bachelor’ star who previously dated men on reality dating shows, recently made a surprising announcement on ‘The View.’ She came out as being in a relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman, marking a significant moment in her life. Let’s delve into the details of their love story and the positive impact of coming out for the LGBTQ+ community.
Who is Robby Hoffman Dating?
During her appearance on ‘The View,’ Gabby Windey revealed that she has been dating comedian Robby Hoffman for the past three months.
This marks a shift in her dating preferences, as she had previously been seen dating men on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ Gabby acknowledged that her relationship with Robby is “a love that I always wanted,” emphasizing the authenticity and happiness it has brought into her life.
A Weight Lifted: Embracing Her Truth
The reality TV star expressed that she always wanted to live her truth and be open about her story. Despite the potential public reaction, Gabby courageously announced her relationship to proactively address the situation and control the narrative herself.
Having lived in the spotlight and the “male gaze-y” environment of the entertainment industry, coming out feels like a liberating experience for her.
Navigating Public Response
Recognizing the potential for backlash, Gabby mentioned that she would be taking a step back from social media by “turning off” her direct messages. This decision aims to protect herself from negativity and focus on the positivity of her relationship with Robby. Embracing her identity and sharing her story may inspire others in the LGBTQ+ community to feel seen and supported.
Solidarity in the ‘Bachelor’ World
Gabby Windey is not the only ‘Bachelor’ alum to reveal a same-sex relationship after having a heterosexual romance on the show.
Last year, Becca Tilley shared that she had been dating singer Hayley Kiyoko for four years. Such revelations showcase the diversity and fluidity of love, offering representation and support for the LGBTQ+ community within the ‘Bachelor’ franchise.
The Power of Coming Out
Coming out is an empowering act that not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.
By speaking their truth and standing in solidarity, individuals like Gabby Windey and others create a powerful impact of strength and resistance, especially during times when the community’s voices are threatened or silenced.
Meet Robby Hoffman
Robby Hoffman is a talented stand-up comedian, writer, and true original. As a small ex-Hasidic queer Jewish woman, she brings a unique perspective to her craft.
Her relationship with Gabby Windey has blossomed into something special, and they both express their love and happiness on social media, sharing glimpses of their time together.
