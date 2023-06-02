Huber Heights Man Charged With S*x With Two Youngsters, Including 8-year-old

A guy from Huber Heights was accused of asking a younger person out on a sexual date and then going through with it.
Joseph Connor, Sr., who is 55 years old, was charged with sexual misconduct with a child, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
A spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Connor acted inappropriately sexually with two young girls he knew in the year 2021.
The two girls were now 8 and 14, which suggests that they may have been younger when the claimed affair happened.
The Huber Heights Police Department looked into the claims and gave proof that led to the indictment.
At the time of the story, he was not in jail.
Connor is set to be brought before the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, June 15.
