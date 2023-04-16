Is “1000-Lb Sisters” Star Tammy Slaton Still Dating Caleb Willingham?

Fans have been fixated on Tammy Slaton since the release of 1000-Lb. Sisters on TLC in 2020. Now that the fourth season of the show has concluded, viewers are left wondering if Tammy and her husband Caleb Willingham are still together.
How did Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham hook up? Tammy and Caleb first crossed paths at an Ohio weight-loss clinic. In November of 2021, the TLC personality checked in for treatment of food addiction.
A severe trachea infection delayed her departure from the rehabilitation clinic. During this extended stay, she befriended Caleb, who had been a resident at the institution for about a year.
In an episode of 1000-Lb. a challenge from March 2023, the local boy from Kentucky revealed the details. Despite his health problems, Caleb is “starting to come out of his room,” according to his sisters. He revealed afterward that Tammy inspired him to prioritize his health after being discovered by his closest friend’s wife on social media.
He revealed to her on-screen that –
“Not just about you, but about this place, in general.”
“Just hearing about how well somebody was able to. I said, ‘Hey, I can do this too.’”
Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton tied the knot when? After being engaged in October 2022, Tammy and Caleb took their love to the next level in March 2023, which was documented on an episode of their hit TLC show. Tammy later reflected that she was at a loss for words since “for once” when the pair asked her to marry them.
In a confessional (quoted in In Touch), Caleb revealed –
So I thought I’d surprise Tammy with a little something today.
“At this point, she realizes something is wrong; otherwise, why would she stay in the parking lot while I round up all of our friends and the staff? She begins to blush and shake, two of her most endearing qualities in my opinion.”
Is there still a spark between Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton? As of April 2023, Tammy and Caleb are still a couple. In November of 2022, Tammy and Caleb tied the knot and the 1000-Lb. On the season four conclusion, the sisters got to watch their wedding day.
In a preview video posted on People, Tammy said –
“When I saw Caleb at the altar, it was like the clouds parted and the sun shone through like a shower of doves and butterflies.”
In a word, “magical.”
Tammy admitted that she was nervous that someone in the audience would express disapproval of their marriage to the officiant during the ceremony, but everything went ahead without a hitch. In her words:
There probably won’t be much pushback, but you never know. A member of my family may surprise me.
Thankfully, however, silence prevailed.
Although the couple’s status on their respective public Facebook sites remains “married,” Tammy reverted back to her maiden name on her TikTok account in April 2023, much to the surprise of her many fans. Please use the comment section below to share your thoughts with us.
