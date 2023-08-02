Jack Flaherty Wife: Is The Baseball Pitcher Married Currently?

American pitcher Jack Rafe Flaherty plays for the St. Louis Cardinals in Major League Baseball (MLB). Jack Rafe Flaherty, Flaherty’s father, was born on October 15, 1995, in Burbank, California. Eileen Flaherty adopted him when he was three weeks old. Flaherty, who is multiracial and self-identifies as black, has been a proponent of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Baseball player Flaherty went to Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, California, where he was mentored by current White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz. After being selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft with the 34th overall pick, Flaherty began his professional career and in 2017 made his MLB debut. He had previously signed a letter of intent to attend the University of North Carolina.
He began struggling with a right shoulder ailment in 2022, which kept him out of spring training and the first several weeks of the season. To avoid salary arbitration, Flaherty agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cardinals on March 22, 2022.
Also, check about the relationship status of other famous celebrities by clicking the links below:
- Who is Brittney Griner Wife? All About Cherelle Griner
- Does Conor McGregor Have a Wife? All About His Longtime Girlfriend Dee Devlin
Who is Jack Flaherty Wife?
Jack Flaherty, an American baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, is currently dating Jenna Berman. Student Berman is enrolled in Florida Atlantic University. The two first shared their Instagram posts with the general world in late 2017.
The couple joined forces to attend a Make-a-Wish charity event in June 2018. The independent athlete Berman shared one of her fondest and undoubtedly most difficult high school memories on Twitter.
Our website Poptopnews.com has more such articles and the latest updates. You can always find it on Google by writing pop-top news and finding it on the top.