Who is Brittney Griner Wife? All About Cherelle Griner

Cherelle Griner is the wife of Brittney Griner. Brittney is one of the top athletes in the WNBA, and Cherelle Griner, her darling, is always there to support her.
Cherelle Watson legally became Cherelle Griner after she wed 32-year-old Brittney Griner. To judge by her LinkedIn profile, Cherelle attended Baylor University from 2010 to 2014, where she studied political science and government with a family and child studies concentration.
Cherelle and Brittney met while they were both students at Baylor University in Texas, but they didn’t start dating until 2016 following Brittney’s divorce from ex-wife Glory Johnson. In 2018, Brittney asked Cherelle to be his wife.
They wed the following year, and Brittney wrote an Instagram post in 2020 in which she gushed over her new wife about how she felt the first time they met. “I will never forget the day I met you at Baylor in the sub area!” Brittney wrote.
“You tapped me on my shoulder and told me I took your milkshake (still up for debate lol) and I was immediately blown away at your beauty! “You had no idea but I knew you were the one for me baby. You stuck by my side at the lowest and at the highest!”
Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner First Met as Undergraduates
The teacher, who holds an Olympic gold medal, and Brittney, one of the greatest collegiate basketball players in history, first met while they were both freshmen at Baylor University in Texas. However, they didn’t start dating until after the athlete divorced her first husband, Glory Johnson, and they reconnected.
“I will never forget the day I first met you at Baylor in the sub area!” In June 2020, Brittney sent a message over Instagram.”
“I was immediately in awe of your beauty when you tapped me on the shoulder and told me I had taken your milkshake (still up for discussion, hehe)! You didn’t know it, but I knew you were my kid. You were at my side through the best times and the worst.
In August 2018, the Phoenix Mercury center proposed to Cherelle, and they were married over a year later. Since then, the couple has frequently gushed about one another on social media, posting pictures from getaways and marking significant dates in their love.
“When I get to celebrate your existence and everything you are, it is just magnificent. Every day with you is spectacular. To commemorate her husband’s birthday in July 2020, Brittney posted a message on Instagram. “To many more, my love.”
When the basketball star was arrested in Russia on drug allegations in 2022, the couple made international headlines. During the WNBA offseason, Brittney was in the nation competing for the EuroLeague team UMMC Ekaterinburg.
Brittney had been held for two weeks by the time the news reached the United States in March 2022. In May 2022, the U.S. State Department claimed that Russia had “wrongfully detained” the Texas native. Initially, officials were concerned that a strong response could harm her chances of a safe return amid Russia’s confrontation with Ukraine.
After the State Department’s reclassification, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Time, “It’s an absolutely unimaginable situation for BG.”
“I never go a day without working on this in any capacity. Her case being transferred to the section of the State Department known as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs was a really excellent development. They have a track record of successfully releasing persons when they are given the designation of being detained in less than ideal circumstances.
Cherelle, on the other hand, stood behind her wife while she was away by posting recordings of Brittney’s time on the court on social media. In March 2022, she posted on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. “We sincerely appreciate your prayers and support. This message arrives at a time in my life when I am at my weakest because I genuinely love my wife.
Cherelle was ecstatic as President Joe Biden announced that her wife had been released from a Russian prison in December 2022 at the White House.
