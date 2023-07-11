Jamie Foxx Health Update: Oscar-Winning Actor Made Public Appearance After 3 Months

While filming in Atlanta in April, Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital for a “medical complication.” The actor’s close friends and family were told of his severe condition. Due to this, a large number of visitors from outside the area visited him in the hospital. Foxx’s hospitalization, according to The Sun, occurred weeks after his outburst on the Back in Action set.
Jamie Foxx Health Update: The Actor Made First Public Appearance Since April
Despite crazy health rumors, Jamie Foxx’s health struggles have been kept a secret. Although his daughter provided an update on his health in late May, his rehabilitation has also been kept under wraps. Foxx just made his first public appearance since being admitted to the hospital in April. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.
Jamie Foxx was pictured in public for the first time ever following his hospitalization in April 2023 as a result of the unexpected medical problem.
🔥🚨BREAKING: New video of Jamie Foxx enjoying his day on a yacht emerges. It’s good to see him back in good health. pic.twitter.com/IRNmL80fSU
After being hospitalized in April, Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance in a video that was posted by TMZ on Sunday. The actor appeared to be in better health than before as he was in a boat on a Chicago river. Even though there were several other people in the boat, he gave a peace sign for the videographer.
Only a few weeks have passed since it was revealed that Jamie Foxx was on the road to rehabilitation before his video footage surfaced. He had previously posted a thank-you message on Instagram for his followers, which said, “Appreciate all the love!!! I feel blessed.”
Corinne Fox, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, previously stated in May 2023: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My father has been recovering at home for several weeks. In actuality, he practiced pickleball yesterday! I appreciate the prayers and assistance of everyone. Corinne continued to tease her followers with a exciting work announcement.”
