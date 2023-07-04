Joey Chestnut Net Worth: How Much is He Earning Annually?

American competitive eater Joey Chestnut. Joey is well recognized for being one of history’s most accomplished competitive eaters. When he won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, he became famous among the general population. The Major League of Eating has named him as the best eater in the world at various points throughout history, most recently in 2022.
Joey Chestnut Net Worth
Joey Chestnut Net Worth is $2.5 Million currently. Chestnut claims that he stretches his stomach with milk, water, and protein supplements while fasting in order to prepare for competitions. In order to reach competition-winning weights, he expressly prepares for hot dog competitions by chowing down on 40 hot dogs all at once and progressively more each day.
Annual Income of Joey Chestnut
$10,000 is the top award at Nathan’s. Not a lot of money, but it guarantees all these athletes the year’s greatest amount of publicity. A top competitive eater might easily make between $250,000 and $500,000 annually from sponsorships and prizes.
Takeru Kobayashi, a longtime adversary of Joey’s, hasn’t participated in a Nathan’s competition in recent years because of a disagreement over a contract he had with the Major League Eating organization.
Condiments with Joey’s name are available for purchase. Among other things, he offers mustard, dipping sauce, coney sauce, and hot sauce.
Joey Chestnut Personal Life
Joey Chestnut proposed to his longtime girlfriend Neslie Ricasa just before the 2014 Nathan’s competition, where he would defend his championship. Before their arranged wedding, the couple divorced a year later in early 2015. Living in Westfield, Indiana, is Chestnut.
