Rocco Commisso Net Worth: Exploring The Fortune of CEO of Mediacom

Celebrity / By /

Rocco Commisso, an American billionaire businessman of Italian descent, is best known for leading Mediacom, the fifth-largest cable television provider in the US, as its CEO. He served as the owner and chairman of both the Italian football club ACF Florentina and the New York Cosmos.

Rocco Commisso Net Worth

Many people are curious in the wealth of Rocco Commisso. because he is the Chief Executive Officer of Mediacom and an Italian American businessman. The total wealth of Rocco Commisso is $3.5 billion ($3,50,000,000.00). He’s worth $1 billion.

Rocco Commisso Net Worth

He completed his education at Mount Saint Michael Academy High School in the Bronx before graduating on a full undergraduate scholarship from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

In 1975, he also graduated with an MBA from Columbia Business School. For the Business School Service Award, he was a nominee.

You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:

Career, Age, and Wiki of Rocco Commisso

On November 25, 1949, Rocco Commisso was born to his parents. The names of his parents are being examined. He was born in Italy’s Marina Di Gioiosa lonica. Sagittarius is his zodiac sign.

He started his career at Pfizer Inc. and worked for Chase Manhattan Bank throughout the financial sector.

Since he established the business in 1995, he has served as Chairman and CEO of Mediacom Communications Corporations.

He is a member of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, C-SPAN, and Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. boards of directors.Married man Rocco Commisso is one. Catherine Commisso, his wife, is his spouse. His wife maintains her personal affairs secret, so as soon as we learn more, we’ll let you know. In Saddle River, New Jersey, they resided.

They are parents of two children, both of whom are named Joseph Commisso.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top