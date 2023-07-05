John Clayton’s Cause of Death: What Exactly Happened With the Longtime NFL Journalist?

John Clayton was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on May 11, 1954. John was a veteran NFL expert and sportscaster who was known as “The Professor.” Fans all over the world loved him.
He started writing about sports when he was in high school. After that, he joined the Daily Press to write about the Pittsburgh Steelers. John went across the country to take a job at The News Tribune in Tacoma, Washington, where he covered the Seattle Seahawks.
He began to talk about the NFL on The Fabulous Sports Babe, a radio show hosted by Nanci Donnellan. John joined her show as an NFL reporter when it was picked up by a national network.
What Was John Clayton’s Cause of Death?
John Clayton died on March 18, 2022, after only a short time of being sick, according to his family. But the exact reason for his death has not yet been found. The 67-year-old experienced NFL reporter died.
People Remembering John Clayton
“For five decades, he covered the league with endless energy and professionalism,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Saturday. “He earned my tremendous respect and admiration as a journalist but more importantly as a wonderful person, particularly as it relates to the love, care, and devotion to his wife Pat.”
In a statement released late Friday, the Steelers called Clayton a “Pittsburgh media icon” who went on to “become one of the most respected national NFL reporters.”
Clayton was also a longtime picker for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which tweeted, “His impact and contribution to the game of football will be missed.”
ESPN says that Clayton was the one who told the Seahawks’ fans 10 days ago that quarterback Russell Wilson was going to play for the Denver Broncos. Wilson wrote after hearing that Clayton had died, “We will all miss your words and brilliance.”
The ESPN network also sent Clayton’s family wishes via Twitter on Friday. “Over the years, The Professor’ taught us all something, and we will miss him very much.”
