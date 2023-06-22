Paxton Whitehead’s Cause of Death: Friends Actor Paxton Whitehead Dead at 85

Paxton Whitehead, an English actor who was up for a Tony Award and played many different parts on TV shows like Friends and Mad About You, has died. He had lived 85 years.
Paxton Whitehead’s Cause of Death
His son, Charles Whitehead, told The Hollywood Reporter that the star died on June 16, confirming the news. No one knows yet what caused the death.
Paxton Whitehead’s Career
Whitehead started acting when he was a teenager. At the age of 17, he went to London to learn at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. In 1962, he made his Broadway start in The Affair. He went on to act in other Broadway shows, such as Beyond the Fringe and The Brass Butterfly.
He played Pellinore in the 1980 Broadway version of Camelot. This got him a Tony nomination the next year for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.
Even though he did a lot of stage work, most Americans know him from his guest appearances on hit TV shows in the 1980s and 1990s, like Frasier, Law & Order, Ellen, Magnum P.I., The West Wing, The Drew Carey Show, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Murder, She Wrote.
As a character actor, one of his most famous roles was as Paul and Jamie’s snooty neighbor Hal Conway in Mad About You. He also played Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, Mr. Waltham, in several episodes of Friends.
Whitehead has also been in movies like Back to School, Kate & Leopold, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
