Lana Del Rey’s Net Worth: How Much Does She Make in a Year?

Lana Del Rey has a lot of money because she is one of the most famous alt-pop artists. The artist with a lot of soul has a voice that makes her stand out from the rest of her generation. Her great work with other singers like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande has helped her reach new audiences.
Lana Del Rey’s Net Worth
American singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey has a net worth of $30 million. Lana Del Rey started getting a lot of attention in 2011, and since then she has become a very famous artist all over the world.
Lana Del Rey’s Real Estate
In 2015, Lana paid $3 million for a house in Malibu that was right on the beach. In 2018, she sold this house for $3.2 million.
Lana spent $1.2 million on a cabin-style home with two bedrooms in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles in 2018.
Lana’s main home is a complex in Los Angeles that she bought in three different deals. The first piece of land cost her $2.5 million in 2013. In 2016, she paid $5.9 million for the two homes next to each other. In the hills above Beverly Hills, the whole property is 4 acres.
How Much Does Lana Del Rey Make in a Year?
People say that Lana Del Rey makes more than $3 million per year. This number can, of course, change based on how many jobs the singer has in a year and if she is on tour.
How Much Does Lana Del Rey Make in a Day?
People think that Lana Del Rey makes more than $200,000 a month. Using the same measurements, that means she makes at least $6,666.67 a day. Even though it looks like the devil’s number from The Omen, it’s a nice sum of money!
Did Lana Del Rey Always Have Money?
It is said that Lana Del Rey does come from a rich family. Her father, Rob Grant, is the president and CEO of Web Media Properties and works as a real estate trader. When she was just starting out, her wealthy father is said to have helped her.
In fact, Del Rey was sent to a pricey boarding school in Connecticut when she was a teenager because she was making trouble at home and had a problem with drinking. The school cost more than $40,000 per year.
But David Nichtern, who ran her old record label Five Point Records, says that Del Rey’s success has nothing to do with her family’s money.
“Her father had nothing to do with her talent in terms of money. He said, “I don’t know if he was giving her money to live on, but when she was with us, he didn’t give her a dime.” “I don’t know if he’s rich or not. When I met him, he seemed like a pretty normal guy.”
He went on, “But that whole thing about her being supported by her millionaire dad is basically a bunch of crap.” There are some completely wrong facts about the record she made with us.”
