Lauren Manzo Divorce: Is She Splitting Up With Husband Vito Scalia?

There are some reports that Lauren Manzo is divorcing. We shall discuss her current relationship with her husband in this section. Continue reading if you want to learn more about their personal lives in depth.
Lauren Manzo Divorce
Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia are not currently going through a divorce. In 2015, the couple began their marriage, and as of now, they have a daughter. They frequently post photos of one another on social media, but they haven’t discussed their marital issues in public.
Caroline Manzo’s daughter Lauren recently made headlines for divorcing her husband. Caroline Manzo previously had an appearance on “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
Both people in the entertainment industry and those who watch a lot of reality TV were stunned when the news of Lauren and her husband’s split first surfaced. Lauren’s life has changed a lot as a result of her divorce.
She belongs to the Manzo family, which is well-known for their closeness and regular appearances on the popular reality show. The specifics remain concealed, so people are left to guess why the relationship ended. Lauren Manzo may be going through a trying time, but she has always shown tenacity and resilience, and her passionate fans are still standing by her.
Who is Lauren Manzo’s husband?
Vito Scalia is the man Lauren Manzo is married to. They said “I do” at The Brownstone in Montclair, New Jersey, on July 11, 2015. In addition to certain Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members, Lauren’s family and friends, more than 200 people attended the wedding.
Vito Scalia is a businessman and reality television personality. He is a co-owner of the restaurant and event space The Brownstone in Montclair, New Jersey. He also has a joint ownership interest in the deli and catering business Scalia’s Deli in Nutley, New Jersey.
Vito Scalia works in a family-run deli chain called The Best of Italy with sites in Monroe and Orange County, New York. He works with his father and other family members. The Best of Italy, a full-service deli and store selling Italian goods, has been run by the same family for three generations.
