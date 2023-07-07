Ricky Martin Divorce: What is The Reason Behind His Split with Jwan Yosef?

After being married for a total of six years, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have made the decision to end their relationship. In 2018, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Martin and the Syrian-Swedish painter Yosef exchanged vows and began their lives together as husband and wife. They are parents to two children jointly.
Ricky Martin Divorce with Jwan Yosef: What Could Be The Reason of Their Split?
In a joint statement to People magazine, Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, said, “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and in honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”
The recent instagram post from Ricky Martin about their split:
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, who have two children together, a daughter named Lucia who is four years old and a son named Renn who is three years old, have separated amicably as they further added to their statement, “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”
Ricky Martin is a single dad and will continue to raise his two kids, Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, as a single parent. Matteo and Valentino are the singer’s twin sons.
The Grammy-winning singer and the conceptual artist first made contact with one another on Instagram in 2015, and they began dating after meeting for the first time in person in London six months after that initial encounter. During the amFAR Inspiration Gala in 2016, they announced their relationship to the world for the first time.
They made the announcement of their engagement in the year 2016.
They exchanged wedding vows in 2018.
In an interview with E! News in January 2018, Martin stated that he was married to Jwan Yosef. He said, “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months.”
