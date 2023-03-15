Leslie Jordan Net Worth: How Rich is the American Entertainer?

A multi-talented American entertainer, Leslie Allen Jordan (April 29, 1955 – October 24, 2022) was best known for his acting and comedic roles. In addition to playing Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace (2001–2006 and 2017–2020) and other characters in the American Horror Story franchise (2013–2019) on television, he has also played Sid on The Cool Kids (2018–2019), Phil on Call Me Kat (2020–2022), and Lonnie Garr on Hearts Afire (2001–2002).
Leslie Jordan Net Worth
At the time of his death in October 2022, American actor and playwright Leslie Jordan was valued $2.5 million. Jordan’s portrayal of Karen’s conceited, sexually ambivalent adversary Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace earned him widespread recognition. In 2006, he won the Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in this role.
Leslie Jordan’s Career
It was his placement in ads that really boosted Leslie Jordan’s bank account. His host and mentor, Carolyn Barry, took him in. Subsequently, he turned his attention to Broadway, where his first play, “Sordid Lives,” appeared. Quickly, Leslie rose to prominence in the local art world.
The great dramatist he’d become led to the creation of his autobiographical play, “Lost in the Pershing Point Hotel,” in which he starred as himself. Then, it was adapted into a film.
Leslie Jordan’s Personal Life
Iconic figure Leslie Jordan never backed down from a challenge. The legendary figure never hid his sexual orientation and was never married. Leslie had the courage to come out as gay and define his own life at a time when doing so was socially unacceptable.
