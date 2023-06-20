Robert Englund Net Worth: When Did He Start His Film Career?

American actor, singer, and director Robert Englund is also a musician. For his role as the otherworldly serial murderer Freddy Krueger in the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” film series, Robert Englund is well known. Prior to making his screen debut in 1984 as that character, he had supporting parts in movies including “Stay Hungry,” “Eaten Alive,” and “Big Wednesday,” as well as a significant role in the television miniseries “V.”
Robert Englund Net Worth
Robert Englund Net Worth is $8 Million as of this writing. In Glendale, California, on June 6, 1947, Robert Englund was born parents Janis and John, an aeronautical engineer. He is of Scottish and Swedish ancestry. Early on, Englund developed an interest in performing, and as a teenager, he attended the Cranbrook Theatre School.
He spent the first three years of his academic education at UCLA before switching to Oakland University in Michigan. At the Meadow Brook Theater, a division of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Englund received his training there. He afterwards had a prosperous career in local theater.
Robert Englund’s Beginning of Film Career
Robert Englund made his screen debut in the 1974 neo-noir “Buster and Billie.” Over the ensuing years, he appeared in a number of movies, such as “Hustle,” “Stay Hungry,” “St. Ives,” and “Eaten Alive,” his first horror movie and first one under Tobe Hooper’s direction.
Englund appeared in the late 1970s films “Big Wednesday,” “Bloodbrothers,” and “The Fifth Floor.” He made appearances in “Dead & Buried,” “Galaxy of Terror,” and “Don’t Cry, It’s Only Thunder” to start off the following decade.
You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:
- Bebe Rexha’s Net Worth: How Did Bebe Rexha Get Famous?
- Paul McCartney Net Worth: Is He the Richest Member of The Beatles?
Robert Englund’s Career in Television
On the tiny screen, Englund has also been active. He had appearances in the late 1970s in television movies like “Young Joe, the Forgotten Kennedy,” “The Courage and the Passion,” and “Mind Over Murder,” as well as in episodes of shows like “Police Story,” “Soap,” and “California Fever.” Englund gained notoriety for his performance as resistance fighter Willie in the well-liked science fiction miniseries “V” in the 1980s.
He later returned to the role in the follow-ups “V: The Final Battle” and “V: The Series.” Following this, Englund had cameos on the television shows “Hunter,” “MacGyver,” “Knight Rider,” and “North and South Book II.” He played a major part in the brief CBS crime drama series “Downtown” from 1986 to 1987.
In 1992, Englund starred in the NBC science fiction series “Nightmare Cafe,” which had a brief run. He appeared in episodes of programs like “Legend,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Babylon 5,” “Sliders,” and “Married… with Children” for the remainder of the decade.
Python, a television movie, by Englund, marked the start of the twenty-first century. After then, he had other guest appearances on shows like “The Nightmare Room,” “Charmed,” and “I’m with Her.” Additionally, Englund provided voices for the animated programs “Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!,” “The Batman,” “Justice League Unlimited,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” and “The Super Hero Squad Show.”
He made appearances on a variety of shows in the 2010s, including “Bones,” “Chuck,” “Supernatural,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Criminal Minds,” “Workaholics,” and “The Goldbergs.” In the fourth season of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” in 2022, Englund played the mentally ill Victor Creel, one of his most memorable late-career roles. He had just started anchoring the Travel Channel program “True Terror with Robert Englund.”
Robert Englund’s Personal Life
Englund wed Elizabeth Gardner, his first wife, in 1968. In the end, the couple were divorced in 1972. Later, in 1988, Englund wed Nancy Booth.
The autobiography “Hollywood Monster: A Walk Down Elm Street with the Man of Your Dreams” by Englund was published in 2009. Author and journalist Alan Goldsher transcribed it from his dictations.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.