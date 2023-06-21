Meagan Good Age: When Did The Actress Start Her Career?

American actress and model Meagan Monique Good. Her part in the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou” brought her first attention, and from 1998 to 2001, she played Nina in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Cousin Skeeter,” which helped further solidify her reputation.
After appearing in the movies “Deliver Us from Eva” in 2003, “Roll Bounce” in 2005, and “Stomp the Yard” in 2007, she gained further notoriety. She has appeared in minor roles in the films “Saw V” (2008), “One Missed Call” (2008), “The Unborn” (2009), and most recently, “Shazam!” (2019), from DC Comics. Come celebrate her big day with us right here now.
Meagan Good Age: How Old Is The Actress?
Meagan Good is currently 41 years old and will be 42 years old in august 2023. Meagan Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, who managed Monique Good while she was still in her teens, gave birth to her on August 8, 1981, in the Panorama City district of Los Angeles. Her father, Leondis “Leon” Good, is a police officer with the LAPD.
She started her acting career at the age of four and was raised in Canyon Country, California, together with her three siblings. She had a brief stint as an extra on “Doogie Howser,” “Amen,” and “M.D.” in the beginning of her career. At the age of 13, she received a role in the 1995 movie “Friday.”
Her portrayal of the disturbed girl Cisely Batiste in the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou”—for which she garnered two award nominations, including her first N.A.A.C.P. Image Award nomination—was the reason she first came to public prominence.
You can also check about other famous celebrities by visting the links below:
For the following few of years, Good took on little film and television roles before beginning to make the switch to more serious roles in the early 2000s. From 1998 to 2001, she played the character “Nina” on the Nickelodeon television series “Cousin Skeeter.”
Additionally, she was cast in small roles in the movies “House Party 4: Down to the Wire” and “3 Strikes.” In 2003, she portrayed “Vanessa Scott” in the sitcom “My Wife, and Kids.” She starred in the action comedy “D.E.B.S” in 2004, earning her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2005 Black Movie Awards.
She appeared in a number of movies after that, including “You Got Served,” “The Cookout,” “Venom,” “One Missed Call,” “Waist Deep,” and “The Love Guru.” She played the roles of “Mya” in the multi-starrer “Think Like a Man” and “Ms. Stevens” in “Dysfunctional Friends” in 2012, while working in both television and film.
In 2011, Good started dating Columbia Pictures executive DeVon Franklin. Early in April 2012, the pair announced their engagement. Their wedding day was June 16, 2012, in Malibu, California. They got a divorce in December 2021, nine years into their marriage. Along with acting and TV appearances, Good has also appeared in a few music videos with stars including Tyrese, Will Smith, 50 Cent, Memphis Bleek, and Imajin.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.