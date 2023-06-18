Travis Barker Age: How Old is Barker Now?

Travis Barker is a very well-known drummer. He found out when he was young that he loved music. Barker learned to play the drums when he was 5 years old. Michael Mai, Barker’s teacher, showed him different ways to play and helped him build a strong base in art.
In the future, Barker would learn to sing, play the piano, and play the trumpet. Here, we will help you enjoy Barker’s birthday.
Travis Barker Age
Travis Barker was born on November 14, 1975 (California) which makes him 47 years old now. His full name is Travis Landon Barker. He was raised by his mother Gloria, a babysitter, his father Randy, a mechanic, and his two older sisters. Barker’s mother gave him a drum set when he was 4, and the next year he started taking classes.
Travis also took trumpet classes, learned to play the piano in junior high, and joined a choir for a short time. He thought about becoming a pro surfer or skateboarder, but he decided that playing the drums was the best way for him to show who he was.
Barker’s mother died before he started high school because she had Sjogren syndrome. Travis said he was a stoner when he went to Fontana High School. He also played drums in the marching band and jazz group.
Barker’s Career
After high school, Barker played in the bands Snot and Feeble. In 1996, he joined the Aquabats, a ska punk band started by Chad Larson, a bandmate from Feeble. Travis made one album with the Aquabats, and they went on tour with Blink-182.
When Blink-182’s drummer left the band, Travis Barker filled in for him and became the band’s regular drummer in 1998. Barker’s first record with Blink-182 came out in June 1999. It was called “Enema of the State,” and the singles “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?,” and “Adam’s Song” shot the band to fame.
“All the Small Things” was number one on the Modern Rock Tracks chart and number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the video for it got an MTV Video Music Award in 2000. In the fall of 1999, the band went on an arena tour, but Travis had to miss a few shows because he broke a finger.
Barker and Blink-182 have made 5 more albums: “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” in 2001, “Blink-182” in 2003, “Neighborhoods” in 2011, “California” in 2016, and “Nine” in 2019.
Travis joined the Transplants, a rock/rap supergroup started by Tim Armstrong of Rancid, in 2002. He played on four of their records. Barker put out a solo record called “Give the Drummer Some” in 2011. He has also put out albums with +44, TRV$D JAM, Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, Goldfinger, Yelawolf, and several other bands.
He worked with Machine Gun Kelly on a record called “Tickets to My Downfall” by MGK, which came out in 2020. In 2022, Barker also worked on “Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly’s eighth studio record.
Barker started a clothing line in 1999 called Famous Stars & Straps and a record label in 2004 called LaSalle Records. In 2015, he wrote a book called “Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.”
He has also been in many movies and TV shows, such as “American Pie,” “Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place,” “The Simpsons,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” Barker Wellness is a line of goods made with cannabinoids that came out in February 2021.
