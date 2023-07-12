Timothée Chalamet Net Worth: His Wealth Has Increased Four Times in Two Years

Timothée went from small-budget prestige films like Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, and Little Women to working with Netflix on The King and starring in Dune, which had a huge budget of $165 million. In other words, it’s clear that Timmy knows he has MAIN CHARACTER energy and is cashing in. So, how has his new move into making big movies changed how much money he has?
Timothée Chalamet Net Worth
American actor Timothée Chalamet has a net worth of $25 million. Timothée Chalamet has won a lot of awards and honors over the course of his work, including nominations for the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.
Timothée got his start in the business when he was young and did ads and short films. Then, he made a name for himself on the TV show “Homeland” before making his film appearance in “Men, Women, & Children.” Afterward, he was in “Interstellar.”
Wonka Salary
Timothée Chalamet was paid $9 million to be in “Wonka,” which was the most money he had ever made in his career up to that point.
Fashion
Timothée Chalamet is an actor, but he is also known as a design icon. “Gentleman’s Quarterly” once called him the best-dressed man in the world, and “Vogue,” said he was the most important man in the fashion world. In 2021, he helped run the Met Gala with a number of other famous people.
Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:
- Dennis Collins’s Net Worth: How Much is Collins Worth Today?
- Robert De Niro Net Worth: A Look Into The Actor’s Divorce Settlement
Real Estate
Timothée paid $11 million for a big house in Beverly Hills in October 2022. The buyers were Justin Verlander and Kate Upton. In 2016, Justin and Kate paid $5.25 million for the house. Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson, a tennis player, used to live in the house.
The singer Kenny G sold the house to Pete and Bridgette. The 1.5-acre property has a pool, spa, tennis court, multiple outdoor lounge areas, a maid’s room, and an extra room with its own entrance.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.