Megan Rapinoe Net Worth: A Look Into Her Salary and Endorsements Deals

Celebrity / By /

Denise and Jim welcomed Megan Rapinoe into the world on July 5, 1985, in Redding, California. Rachael is a fraternal twin among her five siblings. Rapinoe’s older brother Brian, who is also a sibling, encouraged her to start playing soccer.

Unfortunately, Brian developed a drug addiction and spent time in juvenile jail as well as several other state prisons. Rapinoe and her fraternal sister used soccer to get away from the drug use that was prevalent in the neighborhood.

Her father coached her as she played throughout her youth. Rapinoe attended Foothill High School and participated in local Women’s Premier Soccer League matches with the Elk Grove Pride. She also participated in the Olympic Development Program for Northern California’s under-14 state team.

Megan Rapinoe Net Worth

American professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe has a $5 million fortune. By earning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe gained recognition around the world as a member of the American national team.

Megan Rapinoe Net Worth: A Look Into Her Salary and Endorsements Deals

Rapinoe is well known throughout the world for her advocacy outside of soccer, particularly her work with LGBTQ organizations.

Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:

Salary Details of Megan Rapinoe

The United States women’s team received a combined $4 million for their World Cup victory. In contrast, the victorious 2018 French men’s team received a share of $38 million. A $90,000 prize was given to the US Women’s team for making it to the quarterfinals. A similar accomplishment for the US men would have netted them $550,000.

Women’s team players now receive $4,950 for each tournament victory after negotiating a better contract in 2017.

The average salary for female athletes is $167,000 per year. Megan can normally expect to make about $400,000 a year from all sources as a star athlete.

Megan Rapinoe’s Endorsements Deals

Megan Rapinoe has been able to get a number of rich endorsement deals as a result of her skyrocketing global fame. Her principal brand partners for endorsement include:

  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Nike
  • Samsung
  • Visa
  • BodyArmor
  • Hulu
  • Luna Bars

She normally earns between $200 and $400 thousand per year from soccer salaries, but the majority of her earnings and wealth come from sponsorship deals.

If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.

About The Author

Ankit Chugh is an accomplished author and contributor to the California Examiner, known for his insightful commentary and engaging articles. With a passion for storytelling and a talent for writing, Ankit brings a fresh voice and innovative ideas to the world of journalism. His work is consistently well-researched and informative, making him a trusted source of information for readers.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top