Megan Rapinoe Net Worth: A Look Into Her Salary and Endorsements Deals

Denise and Jim welcomed Megan Rapinoe into the world on July 5, 1985, in Redding, California. Rachael is a fraternal twin among her five siblings. Rapinoe’s older brother Brian, who is also a sibling, encouraged her to start playing soccer.
Unfortunately, Brian developed a drug addiction and spent time in juvenile jail as well as several other state prisons. Rapinoe and her fraternal sister used soccer to get away from the drug use that was prevalent in the neighborhood.
Her father coached her as she played throughout her youth. Rapinoe attended Foothill High School and participated in local Women’s Premier Soccer League matches with the Elk Grove Pride. She also participated in the Olympic Development Program for Northern California’s under-14 state team.
Megan Rapinoe Net Worth
American professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe has a $5 million fortune. By earning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe gained recognition around the world as a member of the American national team.
Rapinoe is well known throughout the world for her advocacy outside of soccer, particularly her work with LGBTQ organizations.
Also, check the net worth of some famous celebrities by clicking on the links given below:
- Donald Trump Net Worth: What Was His Salary As US President?
- Paul Reubens Net Worth: How Much Did He Earn As Pee-Wee Herman?
Salary Details of Megan Rapinoe
The United States women’s team received a combined $4 million for their World Cup victory. In contrast, the victorious 2018 French men’s team received a share of $38 million. A $90,000 prize was given to the US Women’s team for making it to the quarterfinals. A similar accomplishment for the US men would have netted them $550,000.
Women’s team players now receive $4,950 for each tournament victory after negotiating a better contract in 2017.
The average salary for female athletes is $167,000 per year. Megan can normally expect to make about $400,000 a year from all sources as a star athlete.
Megan Rapinoe’s Endorsements Deals
Megan Rapinoe has been able to get a number of rich endorsement deals as a result of her skyrocketing global fame. Her principal brand partners for endorsement include:
- Victoria’s Secret
- Nike
- Samsung
- Visa
- BodyArmor
- Hulu
- Luna Bars
She normally earns between $200 and $400 thousand per year from soccer salaries, but the majority of her earnings and wealth come from sponsorship deals.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.