Mick Jagger Net Worth: How Rich is The British Singer in 2023?

English singer, songwriter, actor, and producer Mick Jagger is also known as Sir Michael Philip Jagger. In Dartford, Kent, Jagger was born on July 26, 1943.
Chris, his younger brother, is a musician as well. Jagger was raised to follow in the profession of teaching, which his father and grandfather both practiced. Jagger asserts that despite this, he “was always a singer” who enjoyed singing both on his own and in the church choir.
Mick Jagger Net Worth
The estimated worth of Mick Jagger is $500 million. The Rolling Stones’ primary vocalist from the group’s inception in the early 1960s, Mick Jagger is most known for this role. The Stones have sold more than 200 million records worldwide as of this writing. Even today, the band still performs almost yearly tours.
When the group tours, it may rank among the top musical acts in the world in terms of revenue. For instance, the band made $117 million in 2018 from just 14 gigs.
Mick Jagger’s Personal Life
Mick Jagger has had a number of previous partnerships in addition to one marriage and one divorce. With five different women, he has eight children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Jagger had a relationship with Marsha Hunt from 1969 to 1970 despite the fact that Hunt was already married to another man. From 1966 to 1970, Jagger dated English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull. In 1970, he then met Bianca Perez-Mora Macias, and on May 12, 1971, they were married in Saint-Tropez, France.
The couple split up in 1977, and Perez-Mora Macias filed for divorce in May 1978, blaming Jagger’s adultery (he had an affair with Playboy model Bebe Buell from 1974 to 1976). After that, Jagger started dating the model Jerry Hall in 1977. On November 21, 1990, the pair had an impromptu wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.
In the course of his engagement with Hall, Jagger once more engaged in several relationships, this time with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad and Carla Bruni, who would later become the First Lady of France.
Jagger and fashion designer L’Wren Scott had a relationship that lasted from 2001 till her demise in 2014. Jagger created the L’Wren Scott scholarship at Central Saint Martins College in London after her passing. Jagger received Scott’s whole estate, which is thought to be worth $9 million. Jagger and American dancer Melanie Hamrick have been dating since 2014.
Mick Jagger’s Real Estate
Mick Jagger is the owner of a very valuable real estate portfolio, which is perhaps not unexpected. Mick has global real estate holdings of $250 million. He owns a number of expensive residences in New York and London that he uses for himself and his family.
He really leases out a six-room beachfront compound on the exclusive island of Mustique for a cool $30–50,000 per week, making it a standout in his portfolio. He also rents out his second property, which is a gated country club residence on Mustique, for $11,000 a week.
In the south of France, Mick is the owner of a castle. Mick purchased the old Hampshire mansion Stargroves, where The Stones recorded in the 1970s, while on an acid trip, according to his memoirs. The mansion only cost 55,000 pounds and was in disrepair at the time from years of neglect.
For 200,000 pounds, he sold the estate to a businessman in 1979. Rod Stewart spent 2.5 million pounds on a home in 1998. In 2012, Stewart sold the property for 15 million pounds to a member of the narcotics-rich Sackler family.
Jagger bought Melanie Hamrick, his girlfriend, a $1.98 million house in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, in the year 2020.
