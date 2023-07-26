Naoya Inoue Net Worth: A Look Into The Boxer’s Annual Income

A professional boxer from Japan is named Naoya Inoue. As the undisputed world champion at the bantamweight division, he now owns the championships of WBA (Super), IBF, and Ring magazine. Inoue has won championships in the light-bantamweight and light-flyweight weight divisions in the past.
‘Monster’ is the moniker he goes by. When Inoue was younger, he started playing football, but later discovered that boxing brought him more success.
He had a winning record of 75 games and a losing record of 6. In addition, 48 of his victories came through knockout, and his 10-year professional career has been successful thanks to his natural talent and dedication. With 22 victories (19 KOs), he is one of the most dreaded opponents in his division. Let’s now examine Naoya Inoue’s Net Worth 2023, Salary, Sponsorships, Cars, Houses, Properties, Charities, etc.
Naoya Inoue Net Worth
As of 2023, Naoya Inoue has a net worth of about $5 million. However, given that he will take part in numerous boxing contests in the USA, it is more likely to rise. Previously, his net worth was only $1 million, but his ruthless and dominating performance caught the attention of the crowd and many prestigious sponsors, adding to his rising net worth.
Salary, Contract, and Annual Income for Naoya Inoue
In 2018, Inoue received $500,000 for each match. However, he is currently paid $1.5 million for each bout, with the possibility of receiving more in the near future. But at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Exhibition Complex in Baku, Azerbaijan’s 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships, Yosvany Veita knocked him out in the third round.
He also lost to Birzhan Zhakypov in the 2012 Asian Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament’s championship match in Astana, Kazakhstan. He has a 75-6 amateur record (48 KOs and RSCs).
Sponsorships for Naoya Inoue
The Japanese super boxer and SIXPAD, a firm that makes specialist boxing and workout equipment, entered into a contract in 2021. Additionally, he has a contract with the manufacturer of boxing gloves Winning Japan. He does, however, have additional agreements with other firms, the details of which have not yet been made public; however, these 2 are the only well-known companies he has endorsed.
Naoya Inoue’s Car Collection
According to reports, Inoue drives a Toyota Crown, a midsize premium vehicle. He does, however, own more opulent vehicles, although there is no such information available.
Properties of Naoya Inoue
Although the boxer owns a home in Tokyo, little is known about it or his other holdings.
