Mother Told Son to Shoot Man in Chicago Restaurant Speaks

For the first time since the murder charges against her and her son were dropped, the mother of a teenage son who was accused of ordering him to shoot a man at a Chicago fast food restaurant made an appearance in public.
“This year, on June 18, my life changed. Carlishia Hood said during a news conference on Tuesday that her son’s life had changed.
Hood, 35, spoke as her attorneys declared that she was suing the city as a result of the shocking development.
Hood was accused of first-degree murder and aiding in the delinquency of a kid last week and was being held on a $3 million bail. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office claimed to have received “emerging evidence” in the case, leading to the charges against her being withdrawn and her release from the Cook County Jail on Monday.
The agency issued a statement that said, “Based on the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.”
In her lawsuit submitted to Cook County Circuit Court, Hood now claims malicious prosecution, false arrest, and intentional infliction of mental distress.
She told reporters, “I’ve felt pain in many ways that I never would have expected. “It was completely needless for what occurred to me. I would have never in a million years thought I’d be subject to a vicious assault, beating, and arrest.
Police reported that while in line for lunch at the eatery at 11656 S. Halsted St., Hood, and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown got into a fight. When the fight got heated, Hood allegedly texted her son to come to the restaurant.
According to authorities, Brown hit Hood in the head before Hood’s son pulled a revolver and shot Brown in the back, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The weekend’s social media posts from a cellphone captured the moments before the shooting, whoever it was. On June 18, Brown is heard telling Hood to “get your food” on the video before threatening to “knock” her out. Then he repeatedly strikes Hood in the head and face.
Mother and Son Accused of First-Degree Murder
According to the prosecution, Hood texted her 14-year-old son, who was standing outside the restaurant, to enter.
The adolescent shot Brown, 32, in the back, and Brown thereafter fled the establishment. According to the prosecution, Hood urged the youngster to keep shooting while she followed Brown with her son, whose name was withheld owing to his young age. Brown was declared dead on the spot.
According to officials, the shooting was not captured on the cellphone footage, but it was on the surveillance camera.
Last Monday, Hood and her son turned themselves into the police and were taken into custody. Both of them were accused of first-degree murder, and Hood was also accused of aiding a minor’s delinquency.
Hood, according to the prosecution, holds both a legal ID card for gun owners and a license to carry a concealed weapon.
Brandon Brown, her attorney, described the circumstance as “an obvious rush to judgment.”
“You don’t have to be a lawyer to appreciate and recognize that when a woman is violently attacked by a man, an unarmed woman, that she shouldn’t be arrested,” he told reporters. “And if any one of you were to replace Carlishia… if your mother or sister or daughter were attacked in a restaurant when she she’s trying to order a cheeseburger, would you expect that she would be arrested? What would you do in that situation?”
Hood expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her after her arrest and requested for privacy.
“We asked if, you know, we can please have space to rest and recover from this life-altering situation and that you all continue to keep us in your prayers,” she said. “In the near future, I will be able to respond to outpouring of support. Again, I just need a little time to heal and to just get my life back with my baby.”
The state’s attorney’s office and police did not immediately provide any information about the evidence.
