Utah Lady Sued for Nearly $13 Million for Killing Husband After Authoring Grief Book

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday seeking over $13 million in damages for alleged financial malfeasance before and after her husband’s death against a Utah lady who published a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and is now charged with poisoning him.
Katie Richins, the sister of Kouri Richins’ late husband Eric Richins, filed the action against Kouri Richins in state court. Prior to the husband’s passing in March 2022, it is alleged that the lady stole money from his bank accounts, diverted funds intended to pay his taxes, and obtained a fraudulent loan, among other things.
Kouri Richins has been accused of killing her late spouse.
According to the lawsuit, “Kouri committed the foregoing acts in a calculated, systematic manner and for no reason other than to actualize a horrific endgame” — to hide her ruinous debt, misappropriate assets for her personal businesses, orchestrate Eric’s demise, and profit from his passing.
Skye Lazaro, Kouri Richins’ attorney, did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday.
Kouri Richins, 33, is accused of poisoning her brother, Eric Richins, 39, by adding five times the fatal amount of fentanyl to a Moscow mule cocktail she concocted for him.
A children’s book titled “Are You with Me?” about a deceased father caring for his boys was later self-published by the mother of three. She advertised the book on radio and television, portraying it as a means to support kids who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
According to the lawsuit, Eric Richins’ book makes references to incidents and facts from his life and his connection with his children. It also demands that Richins stop selling the book and return any proceeds.
In the criminal case, the defense claims that prosecutors “simply accepted” Eric Richins’ family’s story that his wife poisoned him “and worked backward in an effort to support it,” spending around 14 months looking into the issue but failing to discover enough evidence to back up their allegation.
Richins’ financial motivations, according to the prosecution’s evidence, indicated she was “bad at math,” not that she was guilty of murder, according to Lazaro.
