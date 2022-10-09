NTB Credit Card Login Details, Payment Method And Customer Services!

NTB Credit Card Login instructions and ways to pay, As a National Tire & Battery (NTB) credit card holder, the important information you need to access your account online, make payments, and get in touch with customer service for more help is listed below. (Note that Citibank is the company that gives out the NTB credit card; payments will go to Citi and Citi will handle customer service.)

About NTB Credit Card Login

Citi Bank is in charge of giving out NTB credit cards. It can be used at all of the big stores that sell tires and batteries. The NBT card has low credit score requirements and no APR rates for the first few months. APRs are usually around 29.24 percent. This cash advance has an APR of N/A. Cash advances don’t cost anything. There is no charge every year.

NTB is one of the biggest suppliers of car tires and batteries in the US. They make sure that thousands of vehicles are safe and running well, and they keep thousands of drivers on the road. With the NTB Credit Card, you can take care of your car and get more money to spend through financing and discounts.

How To Log in NTB Credit Card account on the website?

Step 1: Start your web browser

Start your web browser of choice and open a new tab. We recommend that you use a reliable and widely used internet browser, like Chrome for Windows or Safari for Apple devices, for any financial transactions.

Step 2: Go to the NTB website

Enter your User ID and password on the login page to access your TNB credit card.

Step 3: Done logging in

To finish, click the sign-on button. Make sure your information is right, and you will be able to log in to the page.

How do I get my User ID back for my NTB credit card account?

Step 1: Go to reset page

On the login page, click “Retrieve User ID” to go to the “Reset” page.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information

Enter the information needed to get your user ID back.

Card Number Name as it is on Your Card Security Code Enter your three- or four-digit Security Code, which is printed on the front or back of your card.

Last 4 Numbers of the Primary Cardholder’s SSN

Step 3: Done Get better

Click Verify button After your NTB Card account has been confirmed, you will be able to find your user id.

How to get your NTB credit card account password back?

Step 1: Go to reset page

To get to the reset page, click the “Reset Password” button on the login page.

Step 2: Fill in the necessary information

Enter the information needed to get your user ID back. Card Number Name as it is on Your Card Security Code Enter your three- or four-digit Security Code, which is printed on the front or back of your card. Last 4 Numbers of the Primary Cardholder’s SSN

Step 3: Done Recovered

Click Verify button Once your NTB Card account is confirmed, you will find your password.

How to Make your payment for an NTB credit card account?

People can pay their bills online if they want to. Sign in to your account on the website for the NTB card. After you log in, you can pay your credit card bills here.

You can pay online

You can transfer money from a savings or checking account by going to any Citi bank location in the US or by using your bank’s online bill-pay service. To pay with your National Tire & Battery credit card online, click the “Login Here” button below to sign in, create an account, read your statement, or manage your account. The NTB credit card is given out by Citibank.

You can pay by phone

The number to call to pay an NTB credit card bill is 1-888-867-5658.

Pay by Email Address for Credit Card Payment

NTB Credit Card Payments PO Box 9001006 Louisville KY 40290-1006

Please write your NTB account number on the check. Your account number is on your statement. To make sure your NTB payment gets there on time, you should mail it at least 5 business days before the due date listed on your monthly billing statement.

Customer service for NTB credit card login

The phone number for NTB credit card payments is 1-888-867-5658.

M-F 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET

ADDITIONAL PHONE NUMBERS

Technical Assistance

1-866-350-6853

1-888-944-2227

Outside the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, Phone Number

1-423-477-6512

Credit Card Payment Address

NTB Credit Card Payments

PO Box 9001006

Louisville KY 40290-1006

