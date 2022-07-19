Why Won’t There Be A Peaky Blinders Season 7 On Netflix?

It’s been a few months since we said our final goodbyes to the Shelby family on television, and it looks like it’s for good this time.

Peaky Blinders’ last season, Lock & Key, aired on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and marked the end of the show’s run.

When it came to cursed Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his friends, this episode had enough twists and turns to keep them guessing as to what was going to happen next.

the most intimate season yet of the BBC gangster drama focused on Tommy’s inner struggles in the face of personal tragedy, political intrigue, and mental anguish.

Although some of the Peaky Blinders cast would have gone on for the sequel movie, we were still concerned about our favorite characters’ deaths because of the show’s unusually horrific history.

After earlier confirming that a seventh season of the hit drama was in the works, creator Steven Knight has now stated that there will be no seventh season. What, then, is the reason for this sudden detour in Peaky Blinders?

Why won’t there be a seventh season of “Peety Blinders?”

Season 7 of Peaky Blinders was canceled for a variety of reasons.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the most significant factors.

After COVID snatched a year from them, we thought it’d be a terrific idea to go to the big screen instead, practically in place of that seventh series,” Steven Knight said on BBC News in early 2021.

Following Helen McCrory’s death as Polly Gray in season 5, he told BBC that the pandemic and her death prompted him to move on with the feature picture sooner than expected.

We lost a year because of the pandemic, and that’s all there is to it.” “Knight made it known. “It’s like trying to turn an oil tanker with the way things are planned.”

Then he added: “The death of Helen [McCrory] appeared to confirm our suspicions that we were nearing “the end of the beginning.”

Let’s wrap up the beginning, then we can move on to the rest of the movie. Let’s see where we go with spin-offs after that.”

How will Peaky Blinders continue?

As a first step, the Peaky Blinders movie will be released.

There will not be the seventh season of Peaky Blinders, but there will be a feature film and possibly a spin-off television series.

Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson are expected to reprise their roles as Tommy and Arthur Shelby, respectively, in the upcoming picture.

Knight has also hinted that Hayden Stagg could return in the future of the franchise.

For Knight, the performance of Graham has been a “great” one, and he wants to retain him on board for the future.

It’s an unseen story from World War II that the Peaky Boys will be a part of, as Knight revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com. “I know what’s going to happen in those stories,” Knight said.

That being said, Peaky Blinders fans can be assured that this is not the end!

Read More: